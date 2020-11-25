Next Joyous Junque yard sale is Dec. 4 and 5

Resurrection Catholic Church in Moneta will hold a second, smaller Joyous Junque yard sale this month in an effort to assist local nonprofits and continue to sell off its overstock of donated items.

The Joyous Junque Fall Garage Sale will be held Dec. 4 and 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Organizer Tim Armstrong said the church’s storage units still have a massive amount of items due to the lack of a major Joyous Junque sale this summer.

“There is still a lot of stuff in those garages,” Armstrong said. “It’s a mess.”

The upcoming sale will include larger items that take up space in the church’s storage areas. Armstrong said the sale will feature large power tools, including table saws, and sporting equipment such as treadmills and exercise bikes. Other items include outdoor grills as well as televisions and stereo equipment.

The sale will be held in the back of Resurrection Catholic Church’s main parking lot. Armstrong said there will also be limited items for sale in the church’s basement, including bedroom furniture left over from the previous sale in August.

The August Joyous Junque sale was smaller with a limited number of items. Despite the size, the event was able to raise nearly $30,000 for several area nonprofits.