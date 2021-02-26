Nominations open for volunteer service awards

Nominations are currently being accepted for the 2021 Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service Awards, an annual program that recognizes the outstanding contributions of individual volunteers and organizations across Virginia. The nomination period ends April 23 at 5 p.m.

“Each year, we have the privilege of recognizing the individuals, families and organizations that truly embody the spirit of our Commonwealth through their service and selfless work,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “The COVID-19 pandemic has presented tremendous challenges and millions of Virginians have responded by giving their time and talents to help meet the needs of their communities. These annual awards are an opportunity to show appreciation for our volunteers and highlight their tremendous contributions.”

Nomination categories for individual volunteers include youth, young adults, seniors and adults. Organizations can receive nominations in the categories of faith-based organizations, families that volunteer together, community organizations, small businesses, educational institutions and corporations. One award is presented in each of the 10 categories. Nomination forms must be submitted at virginiaservice.virginia.gov and require two letters of support. Winners will be honored in May.

The annual awards are organized by the Virginia Office on Volunteerism and Community Services, in partnership with the Governor’s Advisory Board on Service and Volunteerism and the Virginia Service Foundation.