Nonprofit group adopts Rocky Mount school

“I was so humbled to receive the plant and book among other gifts,” Swann said. “Booker T. Washington was a prominent figure in history, so to be honored by the Friends means a lot to me. I wasn’t expecting anything as a result of my story being aired on NBC.”

Board and Brown said they were impressed by Swann’s humility and sincerity. Board described meeting Swann as “very sobering” and feeling “very pleased to be in the presence of this man.”

They also said they noted the similarities between Washington and Swann with both men being Black educators and using their stories to help motivate others to do well in life. Board described Swann by saying he was “so Booker-like.”

She added, “As friends of Booker T. Washington, it was great for us to honor the teachers with gifts at this time because of their commitment to education in the face of the challenges of this time. Another very Booker-like trait.”