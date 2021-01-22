Nonprofit group adopts Rocky Mount school

When Friends of Booker T. Washington National Monument received a letter from the Franklin County School Board last year requesting organizations and groups adopt a school to help with COVID-19 challenges, they responded by adopting Rocky Mount Elementary School. The school also has been adopted by Homestead Creamery.
Last December, Friends of BTWNM President Barbara Board and Sheridan Brown, the group’s secretary, visited the school to deliver cheer to teachers and staff with gifts including plants, pens, backpacks and homemade cards.
“Gestures of support, generosity and kindness are greatly appreciated,” said Rocky Mount Elementary Principal Lisa Newell. “The gifts and positive words uplift our teachers during these challenging times. We know others care about our work and appreciate our services.”
Newell also expressed gratitude to Homestead Creamery for providing custard and eggnog and to Carilion Clinic for providing snacks.
Jamaal Jamison, who was named paraprofessional of the quarter, and Anthony Swann, fifth grade teacher and Virginia 2021 Teacher of the Year, were also recognized. The timing was ideal as just the evening before, Swann was interviewed by Lester Holt of NBC News.
Swann said being honored by Friends of BTWNM made him feel special and like he was a part of history.
“I was so humbled to receive the plant and book among other gifts,” Swann said. “Booker T. Washington was a prominent figure in history, so to be honored by the Friends means a lot to me. I wasn’t expecting anything as a result of my story being aired on NBC.”
Board and Brown said they were impressed by Swann’s humility and sincerity. Board described meeting Swann as “very sobering” and feeling “very pleased to be in the presence of this man.”
They also said they noted the similarities between Washington and Swann with both men being Black educators and using their stories to help motivate others to do well in life. Board described Swann by saying he was “so Booker-like.”
She added, “As friends of Booker T. Washington, it was great for us to honor the teachers with gifts at this time because of their commitment to education in the face of the challenges of this time. Another very Booker-like trait.”
In describing the Friends’ contributions to the school, Brown said, “We’ve only just begun.” Another gift delivery is planned for Jan. 22. Hand-crocheted hats and scarves, as well as homemade cards will be given to the guidance department to give to students. The gifts were made by Friends’ Vice President Marsha Melkonian, Brown said, describing her as “a handy dandy and very giving craftswoman.”
Friends of Booker T. Washington National Monument, which formed about nine years ago, has about 150 members. For more information about membership and how to join, visit friendsofbookertw.org.