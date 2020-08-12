Nonprofit seeking support in annual Hallowheels competition

Plans for Hallowheels, an annual wheelchair costume competition, are already underway at Children’s Assistive Technology Services.
CATS is lining up event sponsors and calling for participants, ages 4 to 26, who use wheelchairs. Among the 22 competitors last year, winners included a Captain America and gator patrol costume.
In the past three years, costumes were built for children by college teams. But due to COVID-19 this year, families are building their own costumes incorporating their child’s wheelchair and competing for prizes.
Winners are the costumes that raise the most votes in public support for CATS. Voting will be open Oct. 26 through Nov. 1 on the CATS website at www.atdevicesforkids.org. Sign up links for sponsors and participants are now available.
Funds raised go to support Children’s Assistive Technology Service, which refurbishes and reassigns pediatric adaptive and mobility devices such as wheelchairs, walkers, bath chairs and communication aids, meeting immediate needs when health insurance isn’t enough or isn’t available.
CATS recently moved to 12801 Moneta Road, into a space that is big enough to support social distancing and continues operating, providing children with equipment by appointment.
The group’s mission is to provide for the re-use of pediatric rehabilitation equipment and devices in Virginia, serving as a no cost resource to children with disabilities who need adaptive equipment.
CATS receives partial support from Roanoke Valley Children’s Foundation and from Edgar A. Thurman Charitable Foundation for Children to serve the Roanoke Valley. The Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation provides support to help serve children in the Lynchburg area.
