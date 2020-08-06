Nonprofit sends voters applications but includes wrong return address

Mail-in voting has been in the news more lately given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A nonprofit group that encourages voter participation mailed applications to area residents that included the wrong return address for local election offices.

Earlier this week, many registered Virginia voters received a letter and a vote-by-mail application along with a postage-paid return envelope from the Center for Voter Information, a Washington, D.C. nonprofit. The pre-filled application is correct; however, the return envelope for registered Franklin County voters shows the address is actually Franklin, Virginia. Franklin is a small town about 192 miles away from Rocky Mount, the seat of Franklin County.

Franklin County Registrar Kay Chitwood said her office has been fielding calls from registered voters about the mailing.

Chitwood said she’s been in contact with the Franklin, Virginia registrar and has agreed to forward any vote-by-mail applications her office receives in error to the registrar there. In turn, that registrar has pledged to do the same for Franklin County voters.

In a statement emailed to The Franklin News-Post, the Center for Voter Information said it would work with local election officials to correct the mistakes.

“The Center for Voter Information recently sent Vote By Mail applications to voters in Virginia, encouraging them to safely participate in democracy,” the statement read. “We are aware that some of the mailers may have directed the return envelopes to the wrong election offices, particularly in the Fairfax area of northern Virginia. Please rest assured that we are working with local election officials to re-direct the Vote By Mail applications to the proper locations, and will rectify any errors at our own expense.”