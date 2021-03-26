Nonprofit to help first responders wins award

A dozen awards were presented March 20 during a virtual presentation of the Governor’s Emergency Medical Services Awards, including one to a Franklin County nonprofit.

Given in Gov. Ralph Northam’s name, the awards recognize outstanding EMS providers and organizations from across Virginia for their demonstrated level of excellence and dedication to the EMS system.

The Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding Contribution to EMS Health and Safety, was presented to Jonathan Smith, founder of Putting a Dent in Mental Health.

“This past year has been particularly challenging, and presented unknown circumstances that have required the adaptation, strength and resilience of Virginia’s EMS providers,” said Gary Brown, director of the Virginia Office of EMS. “This year’s award nominees represent the courage and dedication that has been required to respond to the pandemic. I am honored to commend their heroic commitment to saving lives and thank them for their outstanding contributions to Virginia’s EMS System.”

Smith founded the organization in memory of his friend, Robbie Dent, a volunteer firefighter, who died by suicide.