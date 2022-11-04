November Library Calendar

Seeking Artisans & Crafters: the Franklin County Public Library, Rocky Mount branch invites local artisans and crafters to submit vendor applications for its Holiday Artisan Market on Friday,Dec. 2 from noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Holiday Artisan Market spotlights the very best in local and handcrafted wares. Call (540) 483-3098, option 1 to request an application form. Applications are due by Thursday, Nov. 10.

Book Sales: Thursday, Nov. 10, 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Franklin County Public Library Rocky Mount branch.

Think Global, Cook Local Cooking Demo: Perfectly Poached Eggs Saturday, Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. Learn how to make shakshuka, a North African and Middle Eastern dish where eggs are poached in a flavorful tomato sauce. Pre-registration is required and limited to two adults per household. Contact Christine.Arena@FranklinCountyVA.gov; 483-3098, ext. 2441.

Medicare 101: Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. No-pitch, just-the-facts info sessions with Harmon & Proutey Financial Group. Franklin County Public Library-Rocky Mount branch.

Dinovember Fossil Making: Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 4 p.m to 4:45 p.m. Program is for ages 5 and older. Make a keepsake dinosaur fossil paperweight. Pre-registration is required by Nov. 14 by calling 483-3098, option No. 1. Franklin County Public Library Rocky Mount branch.

Think Global, Cook Local Cooking Demo: Perfectly Poached Eggs Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. Learn how to make shakshuka, a North African and Middle Eastern dish where eggs are poached in a flavorful tomato sauce. Pre-registration is required and limited to two adults per household. Contact Christine.Arena@FranklinCountyVA.gov; 483-3098, ext. 2441.

Outdoor Story Time with Franklin County Public Library is Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 10:30 a.m. Follow along the story trail and enjoy the rollicking autumn story, “We’re Going on a Leaf Hunt.” StoryWalk® at the Summit View Business Park, Pleasant Breeze Drive, off U.S 220 south, Rocky Mount. Weather permitting.

Teen Tuesdays is for ages 12-17 on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Share-A-Book Club is Tuesday, Nov. 22 Turkey Tuesday. Franklin County Public Library Rocky Mount branch.

LEGO Family Challenge is Thursday, Nov. 17 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.Families work together to create a model that meets a different challenge each month. November challenge: Build your favorite food. Franklin County Public Library-Rocky Mount branch.

Teens’ Needle Felting Workshop: Holiday Ornaments, Tuesday Nov. 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. 4P-6P. Ages 12-17. Franklin County Public Library-Rocky Mount branch.

Art in the Afternoon is Thursday, Nov. 17 at 2:30 p.m. Program is for ages 6-8. Six-class series on color theory basics and famous artists. In November, paint a profile of a bear and an abstract landscape. Classes continue in December. Though pre-registration is not required, attending the entire series is encouraged. Franklin County Public Library Westlake branch.

Scams Against Older Adults is Monday, Nov. 14 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Riley Ginger with the Better Business Bureau of Western Virginia will discuss scams that target older adults and how to combat them. Franklin County Public Library Westlake branch.

Medicare 101 is Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. No-pitch, just-the-facts info sessions with Harmon & Proutey Financial Group. Franklin County Public Library Westlake branch.

Dinovember Fossil Dig is Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and is for ages 6-12. Learn how paleontologists excavate fossils and take home your very own. Pre-registration is required by Nov. 10 by calling 483-3098, option 2. Franklin County Public LibraryWestlake branch.

Holiday Felting Workshop is Friday, Nov. 18 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m and is for ages 18 and older. Learn how to use special barbed needles to compress and join wool fibers to make a holiday ornament. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required by calling 483-3098, #2. Franklin County Public Library Westlake branch.

Blood Drive is Monday, Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are scheduled online at redcrossblood.org. Franklin County Public Library Westlake branch.