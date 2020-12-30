Officers bring Christmas joy to local families

More than 50 area children had a Merry Christmas this year thanks to the efforts of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office along with area churches and businesses.
Vehicles lined up at the Essig Center in Rocky Mount on Tuesday afternoon as officers and other volunteers stuffed cars full of toys, food and other supplies to help families in need make it through the holiday season. It is the fifth year the sheriff’s office has organized the program, although it came with a few challenges this year.
What was once Operation Christmas Tree became Operation Christmas Joy this year. The change was partly due to the sheriff’s office being unable to obtain Christmas trees due to the industry having less of a supply this year. The COVID-19 pandemic also made it difficult to hold fundraising events for the program.
“We knew it would be an uphill climb to try to do this,” Sheriff Bill Overton said during the event Tuesday.
Despite the challenges, the sheriff’s office decided to move ahead with the project this year. Overton said the reason why the program was able to continue was due to help of more than 20 churches and businesses who gave donations.
Overton held a brief press conference during the event to thank those who donated to the program. “We are delighted at their thoughtfulness,” Overton said. “They were delighted to help us and try to continue to make this such a special Christmas season for those that are really hurting in our community.”
The program helped 19 families that included more than 50 children this year. Sgt. Megan Patterson said the number of families participating is nearly half of what it has been in previous years, and the only reason they were able to support these families was because of major donations.
“We are trying to provide as much as we can,” Patterson said. “We couldn’t have done it without them.”
Many of the churches involved took the extra step of shopping for gifts for the families. Church members even came out to meet the families and invite them to a church service as they loaded their cars.
As in previous years, the sheriff’s office found families in need with the help of Franklin County Public Schools. The families were then contacted by the sheriff’s office.
Most of the parents receiving gifts were overjoyed by the thoughtfulness of the sheriff’s office and local donors. “Thank you guys,” one parent said as toys and food were placed in her car. “This is a blessing.”