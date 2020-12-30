Officers bring Christmas joy to local families

More than 50 area children had a Merry Christmas this year thanks to the efforts of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office along with area churches and businesses.

Vehicles lined up at the Essig Center in Rocky Mount on Tuesday afternoon as officers and other volunteers stuffed cars full of toys, food and other supplies to help families in need make it through the holiday season. It is the fifth year the sheriff’s office has organized the program, although it came with a few challenges this year.

What was once Operation Christmas Tree became Operation Christmas Joy this year. The change was partly due to the sheriff’s office being unable to obtain Christmas trees due to the industry having less of a supply this year. The COVID-19 pandemic also made it difficult to hold fundraising events for the program.

“We knew it would be an uphill climb to try to do this,” Sheriff Bill Overton said during the event Tuesday.

Despite the challenges, the sheriff’s office decided to move ahead with the project this year. Overton said the reason why the program was able to continue was due to help of more than 20 churches and businesses who gave donations.

