Officials outline plan for Jan. 26 return to school

In a Jan. 7 Facebook live meeting, representatives outlined measures that are currently in place or would be in place as students return for the second semester of the school year that starts Jan. 26.

Jason Guilliams, FCPS director of operations, highlighted some of those strategies. “Most of them have been in place since we began school in September,” he said.

However, Guilliams acknowledged that as most students are set to return to the classroom four days a week, maintaining a 6-foot distance might be a challenge. “Six feet is what we would like to attain,” he said. “When our students are coming back, we are going to maintain 3 feet social distancing, and 6 feet as much as possible.”

Also, when it’s feasible, schools will practice cohorting, Guilliams said. “What cohorting refers to is, as possible, not mixing groups,” he said. “And this is something that we can do at the elementary level. It’s more difficult at the secondary level because of them going to multiple classes in a day.”

Teachers will be asked to create seating charts and safe zones, too, Guilliams said. “We’re trying to ask folks to stay within their bubbles, so to speak.”