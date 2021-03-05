One-day vaccination clinic is Saturday

The Virginia Department of Health’s West Piedmont Health District and Carilion Clinic have partnered to host a one-day COVID-19 vaccination event for 1,100 health district residents 65 and older.
Registration is required to attend the drive-thru event that will be held at Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Rocky Mount on Saturday, March 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“This is our largest COVID-19 vaccine event to date in Franklin County, and we are thrilled to get the vaccines into the arms of some of our most vulnerable residents,” said Penny Hall, chief operations officer for the West Piedmont Health District. “Thanks to strong community partnerships, we were able to efficiently coordinate this event as soon as the vaccine resources became available. This will act as a model for larger scale distribution in our district going forward.”
Eligible community members 65 and older, who have signed up through the state website, will receive an email with more details. Those without email addresses will receive a phone call to schedule an appointment.
“We were made aware Thursday that an appointment link for Saturday’s COVID vaccine clinic at Benjamin Franklin Middle School was widely shared among people who do not presently qualify for the vaccine,” said Nancy Bell, the district’s population health manager. “The clinic is intended for those included in 1b as defined by the Virginia Department of Health. Anyone who has scheduled an appointment who is not included in 1b will be turned away on Saturday.”
“We are so excited to co-host the first of several large-scale vaccine clinics in the greater Franklin County with our health district partners,” said Carl Cline, vice president and administrator for Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital. “While space in this first clinic will be limited, we are working diligently to assist VDH as they offer future opportunities as vaccine supplies become more readily available.”
Organizers plan to add future vaccine clinics as vaccine supplies become available.
Anyone interested in receiving the vaccine should pre-register at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (829-4682).
With more vaccines becoming available, the West Piedmont Health District may be able to more quickly expand to additional populations. After pre-registering through the website or hotline, residents will be contacted when it is their turn to receive vaccine.