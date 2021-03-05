One-day vaccination clinic is Saturday

The Virginia Department of Health’s West Piedmont Health District and Carilion Clinic have partnered to host a one-day COVID-19 vaccination event for 1,100 health district residents 65 and older.

Registration is required to attend the drive-thru event that will be held at Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Rocky Mount on Saturday, March 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“This is our largest COVID-19 vaccine event to date in Franklin County, and we are thrilled to get the vaccines into the arms of some of our most vulnerable residents,” said Penny Hall, chief operations officer for the West Piedmont Health District. “Thanks to strong community partnerships, we were able to efficiently coordinate this event as soon as the vaccine resources became available. This will act as a model for larger scale distribution in our district going forward.”

Eligible community members 65 and older, who have signed up through the state website, will receive an email with more details. Those without email addresses will receive a phone call to schedule an appointment.