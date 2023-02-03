The Franklin County Office of Economic Development has created a new online job board.

The job board crawls the web to gather and display all job openings in Franklin County, making it easier for current and prospective residents to find their next career opportunity.

Job seekers can access the new job board on the Franklin County Economic Development website: jobs.yesfranklincountyva.org .

Also, the county has developed content about working in Franklin County to help job seekers understand why they would want to live and work here: yesfranklincountyva.org/243/Jobs .

Job and career opportunities are part of a broader campaign that encourages people to work where they live.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer this powerful resource to the community and strengthen both employee and business access to Franklin County’s abundant resources,’’ said Beth Sims, Franklin County economic development director, in a prepared statement.

“If you have looked away from Franklin County for work in the past, it’s time to take another look here. There’s a lot of opportunity in a variety of sectors.’’

Franklin County Office of Economic Development is the resource for business location and expansion, but also serves the greater community.

As a connector between businesses and jobs and residents and workforce talent, the organization is positioned as a connector of resources. The job board makes it easier to connect business with talent.

With vital sectors in manufacturing and agriculture, a new business park at Summit View and a highly livable and desirable East Coast location, Franklin County is a natural setting for opportunity, business and workforce talent.

For more information, contact Simms, (540) 483-3030 or beth.simms@franklincountyva.gov .