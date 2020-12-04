Organizations can apply for emergency food and shelter funds

The application period is open for governmental agencies and nonprofit organizations to apply for a share of Franklin County’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds.
Local human service agencies and charities may apply on Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. for a portion of the Phase 38 ($15,956) in federal funds that Franklin County has been awarded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for EFSP.
Qualified local, governmental or private voluntary organizations chosen to receive funds must:
Be a nonprofit, social service or governmental agency
Provide their agency’s D-U-N-S number (this is a unique nine-digit sequence recognized as the universal standard for identifying and keeping track of more than 100 million businesses worldwide)
Practice nondiscrimination
Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food, shelter, utility assistance or rent assistance programs
Have a voluntary board if a private voluntary organization
Provide a valid email address for agency contact
Be able to certify that their agency is not debarred or suspended from receiving federal funds.
Applications will be taken via Zoom on Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. from qualifying agencies only. To join the Zoom meeting, visit zoom.us/j/7817952817 using the meeting ID 781-795-2817. By telephone, call 646-558-8656 and enter the meeting code 7817952817#.
To prevent a duplication of services funded, allocations will be awarded as supplements to current services and not as startup funding. This meeting will be mandatory for anyone wishing to be considered for funding.
While the United Way of Roanoke Valley acts as a chairperson for the local EFSP funds, decisions regarding disbursement are made by a local board comprised of representatives of organizations who are concerned about or have a responsibility for the hungry and homeless in their communities.
In Phase 38, this program assisted local charities in providing emergency assistance in the form of meals, shelter, utility and rent assistance to Franklin County residents.
For more information about the Emergency Food and Shelter Program application process, contact Pamela Chitwood, United Way of Roanoke Valley- Associate Director of Community Impact, Franklin County, at 489-1525.
For more information about D-U-N-S numbers or to request a number, visit fedgov.dnb.com/webform/pages/dunsnumber.jsp.
