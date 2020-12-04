Organizations can apply for emergency food and shelter funds

The application period is open for governmental agencies and nonprofit organizations to apply for a share of Franklin County’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds.

Local human service agencies and charities may apply on Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. for a portion of the Phase 38 ($15,956) in federal funds that Franklin County has been awarded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for EFSP.

Qualified local, governmental or private voluntary organizations chosen to receive funds must:

Be a nonprofit, social service or governmental agency

Provide their agency’s D-U-N-S number (this is a unique nine-digit sequence recognized as the universal standard for identifying and keeping track of more than 100 million businesses worldwide)

Practice nondiscrimination

Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food, shelter, utility assistance or rent assistance programs

Have a voluntary board if a private voluntary organization

Provide a valid email address for agency contact

Be able to certify that their agency is not debarred or suspended from receiving federal funds.