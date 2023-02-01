‘Our Story’ debuts at the Franklin County Public Library

These events are taking place this month at the Franklin County Library Rocky Mount and Westlake branches.

In honor of Black History Month, the Warren Street Historical Society presents the exhibit “Our Story’’ at the Franklin County Public Library in Rocky Mount.

On display through the month, “Our Story’’ highlights more than 150 years of Black heritage and history in Franklin County.

The exhibit is in the community room on the second floor.

Admission is free.

-Genealogy Friends meet today (Wed. Feb. 1) and gathers every first Wednesday of the month to share information on family history research and local history at the Rocky Mount branch.

-Carilion Clinic nurses are providing free blood pressure screenings and information on decreasing the risk of diabetes, heart disease and stroke Friday, Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Rocky Mount branch and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Westlake branch.

Lions Club winners are cited

The Lions International Peace Poster contest dates more than 30 years and is open to students who are 11 to 13 years of age.

The contest provides students with a means to artistically express their visions of what peace looks like.

The 2022 winners from the Smith Mountain Lake area are Bailey Brabbin, first place; Kaylynn Pagans, second place and Hayden Blankenship, third place.

These students represent Benjamin Franklin Middle School. They were honored during an early December meeting of the Smith Mountain Lake Lions Club at Copper Cove Golf Club.

Brabbin’s poster is considered by our Lion’s Club District Governor as an entry that could be selected for additional recognition in February.

The SML Lions Club offers its best wishes to Brabbin for continued success as the contest continues toward the international finals, club members said.

Additional information on the club is available on its website: https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/smithmountainlake/ .

Local fire department receive federal grants

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded $504,905 to fire departments in Rocky Mount and Moneta through the FY 2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

Grants were awarded to the Rocky Mount Fire Department for $438,238.63 and the Scruggs Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad Inc. for $66,666.66.

“This newly awarded grant money for. Moneta and Rocky Mount is great news as the grants will be critical in keeping these two towns and surrounding areas safe,’’ Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith said in a prepared statement.

“With these new funds, these fire departments will be able to improve their response capabilities and more effectively assist and protect the public from fire and other hazards,’’ Griffith said.

Franklin County is in the Ninth District after many years in the Fifth District.

Griffith is representing Franklin County in Congress for the first time. He serves on these committees: House Energy and Commerce and the Committee on House Administration.

Funds awarded to the Rocky Mount Fire Department can be used for public safety equipment needs such as electric power tools, fire hoses, radios and Automated External Defibrillators (AED).

“Franklin County is very pleased to have received this grant to help with the purchase of needed public safety equipment across the county’s Fire and EMS system. The county is also very appreciative of the West Piedmont Planning District Commission staff for their support in preparing this successful application (for the grant),’’ Franklin County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tim Tatum said in a prepared statement.

Online job board is created

The Franklin County Office of Economic Development has announced the creation of its new online job board.

The job board crawls the web to gether and display all job openings in Franklin County, making it easier for current and prospective residents to find their next career opportunity.

Job seekers can access the new job board on the Franklin County Economic Development website: jobs.yesfranklincountyva.org .

Also, the county has developed content about working in Franklin County to help job seekers understand why they would want to live and work here: yesfranklincountyva.org/243/Jobs .

Job and career opportunities are part of a broader campaign that encourages people to work where they live.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer this powerful resource to the community and strengthen both employee and business access to Franklin County’s abundant resources,’’ said Beth Sims, Franklin County economic development director, in a prepared statement.

“If you have looked away from Franklin County for work in the past, it’s time to take another look here. There’s a lot of opportunity in a variety of sectors.’’

Franklin County Office of Economic Development is the resource for business location and expansion, but also serves the greater community.

As a connector between businesses and jobs and residents and workforce talent, the organization is positioned as a connector of resources. The job board makes it easier to connect business with talent.

With vital sectors in manufacturing and agriculture, a new business park at Summit View and a highly livable and desirable East Coast location, Franklin County is a natural setting for opportunity, business and workforce talent.

For more information, contact Simms, (540) 483-3030 or beth.simms@franklincountyva.gov .

