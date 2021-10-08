Overton, Franklin County's longest-tenured sheriff, dies

Overton and Alexander were on the ballot for the first time in 1975 with Alexander running for commonwealth’s attorney and Overton for Sheriff.

“In my opinion, (Quint) is the best sheriff in the state. Nobody could ask anybody to give any more than he has,’’ Alexander said upon Overton’s retirement, adding that it was “the end of an institution.’’

Retired Commonwealth’s Attorney Cliff Hapgood served in that office during Overton’s tenure as sheriff.

“I can’t imagine this county not having (Overton) here,’’ Hapgood once said. “We’er very fortunate to have a man of his caliber. Working with him has been an outstanding experience. He’s a legend with something to it.’’

Overton and his wife, Ann, who preceded him in death, were married for 59 years. Overton’s youngest son, David, who also survives him, played men’s basketball at Ferrum College.

Besides being a husband and a father, Overton was a grandfather and a great grandfather.

Overton is the second prominent Franklin County citizen to recently pass away.