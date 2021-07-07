Pancakes are on the Pirate Days' menu

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE - The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC) is hosting a pancake breakfast Saturday, July 17 in celebration of Pirate Days, a weekend of festivities planned at various locations on and off the lake.

Pancakes with Pirates is set for 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Mexico Viejo at Bridgewater Plaza.

Volunteers dressed in pirate costumes will be flipping the flapjacks. Others dressed as pirates will be available for photos.

Activities for youth include face painting, balloon animals, interactions with pirates and the opportunity to pick from a treasure chest.

“This was a popular family event in 2019 when we first held it, so we’re super excited to bring it back this year,’’ said Erinn Stanley, SMLRCC memberf relations and events director.

“It’s a great way for the chamber to participate in Pirate Days, which gets better every year, bringing more and more tourists, which benefits our area businesses.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in pirate costumes.

Cost, which includes pancakes, sausage, orange juice and coffee, is $10 with youth ages 5 and younger admitted free.

The event is sponsored by Fun-N-Games Arcade, Amy Campbell with RE/MAX Lakefront Realty, Inc., Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House and Mexico Viejo.​