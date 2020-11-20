Pandemic forces changes to Westlake celebration

The Willard Companies is making changes to its Christmas celebration this year due to the pandemic. This year the company will host Santa’s Westlake Workshop, a socially distanced, COVID-19 restriction friendly event.

The annual Westlake Tree Lighting & Christmas Celebration, traditionally held on the first Thursday of December, has been canceled this year; however, Santa Claus is still coming to town.

Santa will be coming to Vitalize Church at Westlake Towne Center on Dec. 3. Anyone interested in seeing Santa this year should call 721-5288 to reserve a 20-minute spot between 1 and 8 p.m.

In addition to a one-on-one, socially distanced visit with Santa, guests and children will also enjoy:

Christmas decorations and take-home crafts and games by the Franklin County Family YMCA’s Smith Mountain Lake branch.

Christmas music by Vitalize Church.

Free, individually packaged snacks from The Willard Companies.

An outdoor, Christmas-themed scavenger hunt around Westlake Towne Center with chances to win $50 gift cards from Haywood’s Jewelers.