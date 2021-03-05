Parks and rec needs bunnies, assistants

Franklin County Parks and Recreation is looking for volunteers to serve as a bunny and a bunny assistant to go to pre-scheduled sites to hide eggs in front yards and to visit families.

Each visit lasts 15 minutes and requires a bunny in a costume and a helper, according to a news release from the department. A bunny suit, eggs to hide and PPE supplies will be provided.

Volunteers must be age 18 and older and provide their own transportation to each site, the release said.

A meeting for volunteers will be Monday, March 22 at 1 p.m. at the Essig Recreation Center, the release said. More details and duties will be shared in this meeting.

The dates for volunteers would be March 29 through April 3 with available times from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 5 p.m., according to the release.

For more information, contact Zack Brooks, Franklin County Parks and Recreation’s recreation specialist, at 483-9238.