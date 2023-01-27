Peace poster winners are recognized

The Lions International Peace Poster contest dates more than 30 years and is open to students who are 11 to 13 years of age.

The contest provides students with a means to artistically express their visions of what peace looks like.

The 2022 winners from the Smith Mountain Lake area are Bailey Brabbin, first place; Kaylynn Pagans, second place and Hayden Blankenship, third place.

These students represent Benjamin Franklin Middle School. They were honored during an early December meeting of the Smith Mountain Lake Lions Club at Copper Cove Golf Club.

Brabbin’s poster is considered by our Lions Club District Governor as an entry that could be selected for additional recognition in February.

The SML Lions Club offers its best wishes to Brabbin for continued success as the contest continues toward the international finals, club members said.

Additional information on the club is available on its website: https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/smithmountainlake/ .