Penhook woman celebrates 100th birthday

“One day she went to the salad patch after several days of heavy rain, and the garden was very muddy and miry,” Waddy recalled. “She got stuck in the mud in the garden and had to leave her shoes sunk in the mud and walk back to the house barefooted.”

Throughout her life, Witcher has loved having people come to visit. “She loved her friends and family coming in from out of town,” Waddy said. “Not only did she feed her own. She had so much love for others that she would feed them also. Anybody that came through, from humans to animals, she made sure no one was hungry.”

Until her health slowed her down, Witcher enjoyed attending church at Greater Mt. Parrish Missionary Baptist Church in Penhook. “She brought her kids up in church until they moved out of the home,” Waddy recalled. “If you lived here you were going to church every time the doors swung open. You didn’t have a choice. She instilled a lot of Christian morals and good character traits in her children.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Witcher’s daughters said their mother misses seeing everyone, although she understands the importance of staying safe.