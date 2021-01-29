Permits now required to use public boating access sites

With the start of the new year, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is now requiring individuals to obtain a boating access permit to use public boat ramp facilities at Smith Mountain Lake.

The cost of a daily access permit is $4 per person or an annual access permit can be purchased for $23. Both prices require a $1 per transaction license agent fee.

Sgt. James Slaughter with DWR said the access permit is not required for anyone with a Virginia hunting, fishing or trapping license or a current Virginia boat registration or anyone under age 17. The permit is for a growing number of individuals who use the facilities such as kayakers and stand-up paddleboarders and do not pay into it.

Funds obtained from the new access permit fee will be used for maintenance for the DWR facilities, Slaughter said.

Permits can be purchased at gooutdoorsvirginia.com.

Slaughter said registering online and purchasing the permit is quick and easy. “You’re probably looking at 10 minutes tops if you have never used it before,” he said.