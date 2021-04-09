Philpott Lake gets new autopay machines

On Wednesday, new autopay machines were installed at two Philpott Lake parks managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The machines are at Ramp 1 and Bowens Creek Park, which will open May 1, according to a news release. Passes can be purchased from the machines using a credit or debit card. Cash and checks will no longer be accepted.

Since March 2020, because of COVID-19, day-use fees had been waived until the machines were installed Wednesday.

After paying with a credit or debit card, the machines will print a ticket that will serve as a day-use pass that should be displayed on a vehicle’s dashboard.

Day-use passes are $5 and annual passes are $40. Both can be purchased from the machines, according to the news release.

Annual passes printed from the machines are temporary and must be redeemed for an actual pass within one week of purchase at one of the campgrounds or visitor center (when it reopens to the public), according to the news release.