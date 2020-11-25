Pick a star from the giving tree to help a senior

The holiday season can be a difficult and lonely time for the older population in Franklin County.

Some senior citizens may have no family members, and they might not receive a holiday gift; however, the community can help by picking a star off the holiday giving tree.

The Franklin County Office of Aging is working with local nonprofits to ensure local seniors have much-needed items to brighten their holiday.

Anyone interested in helping can stop by the Essig Recreation Center at 295 Technology Drive in Rocky Mount, and pick up a star with a senior citizen’s gift request on it. After shopping, bring the unwrapped items back to the Essig Recreation Center by Dec. 11. The items will be put into reusable cloth bags and given to seniors.

Last year, the office collected 55 bags of items that were donated to local seniors.

- Submitted by Flo Brown