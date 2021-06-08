 Skip to main content
POLITICAL PREFERENCES
STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

On Election Day Tuesday, signs for Republican House of Delegates candidates Charles Poindexter and Wren Williams (9th District) line the sidewalk in front of the Rocky Mount East precinct - Rocky Mount Church of the Brethren. Registered eligible voters in Franklin County could vote in the two, open Republican primaries (voters in three of the county's 23 precincts are in the 22nd District and have a choice between incumbent Kathy Bryon and challenger Isaiah Knight) and the three, open state Democratic party primaries for governor,  lieutenant governor and attorney general. Polls were open until 7 p.m. Results from Tuesday's election were not available at press time. For updates, visit www.thefranklinnewspost.com. A story on the election is set for publication in Friday's printed edition.

