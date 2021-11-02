POLITICAL SIGNS OF THE TIMES

Support Local Journalism
Republican Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin made a campaign stop in Rocky Mount on Wednesday morning at Franklin Restaurant. He…
Franklin County is taking its first steps toward creating an updated village plan for the Union Hall community. The plan will guide developmen…
Baby Nova, domestic short hair
A Franklin County woman accused of child neglect in events that ended with the death of a 7-year-old was granted a secured bond in court Monday.
Registered voters in Franklin County are eligible to cast ballots Tuesday in statewide and local general elections.
Tennessee native Tyler Lee, a Ferrum College graduate, was 28 when he was elected to Rocky Mount Town Council in 2020.
Thomas "T.J." Robertson has been held pending trial since early July, when a judge revoked his bond for ordering an "arsenal" of assault-style weapons.
Filed by residents of the Cahas Mountain community, the lawsuit sought damages for muddy runoff from a pipeline construction site.
Redwood United Methodist Church hosted a special combined worship service on Oct. 24 to commemorate the completion of phase one of the Redwood…
Two men are dead following what apparently was a dispute between family members at a Franklin County home.
