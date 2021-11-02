 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
POLITICAL SIGNS OF THE TIMES
0 comments
featured

POLITICAL SIGNS OF THE TIMES

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
POLITICAL SIGNS OF THE TIMES

It's Election Day in Virginia and in Franklin County, these are the signs of the political times that were lined up near the sidewalk in front of the Rocky Mount West Precinct at the Rocky Mount Church of the Brethren. Local registered voters are eligible to cast ballots for candidates running for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, house of delegates, board of supervisors and school board. Polls are open until 7 p.m. For results from the election, read Friday's printed edition of The Franklin News-Post or visit the newspaper's website: www.thefranklinnewspost.com .

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Election Day 2021

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Chris Pratt to voice Garfield

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics