Pre-K program now accepting applications
Franklin County Public Schools is now accepting applications for its 2021-22 Pre-K program.

Children must be age 4 by Sept. 30, 2021 to be considered for the program.

They must also be a resident of Franklin County and live in a household with low income or other stressors.

The county’s Pre-K program is state-funded and slots are filled based on need.

Enrollment is limited and subject to state eligibility requirements.

The funding for Franklin County’s Pre-K program – established through the Virginia Preschool Initiative – requires the county to identify and serve children who are most at-risk of academic failure.

FCPS VPI program conducts screenings with parents and children prior to acceptance.

Academic performance and social and emotional well-being, as well as environmental risk factors such as poverty, homelessness and foster care, are considered. A child with a disability and an IEP (Individualized Education Plan) will be given priority status.

The screenings are currently postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

More information will be sent to individual families after applications are received.

To apply for Pre-K, visit smart2start.org to complete an application.

Paper applications are available by calling 540-483-5759 or by emailing jennifer.rakes@frco.k12.va.us.

When filling out the application, a section labeled “Location Preferences” will appear. Applicants should select “Franklin County Public Schools VPI Preschool for 2021-2022 school year.”

Additional documents are also required when applying to Pre-K. They include an original birth certificate (copies cannot be accepted), two proofs of residency, proof of income for all members of the household, and a current physical form complete with an up-to-date immunization record.

Applications received by May 1, 2021 should be notified of acceptance by June 1, 2021.

FCPS partners with Head Start and Early Childhood Special Education.

