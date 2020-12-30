Pre-K program now accepting applications

Franklin County Public Schools is now accepting applications for its 2021-22 Pre-K program.

Children must be age 4 by Sept. 30, 2021 to be considered for the program.

They must also be a resident of Franklin County and live in a household with low income or other stressors.

The county’s Pre-K program is state-funded and slots are filled based on need.

Enrollment is limited and subject to state eligibility requirements.

The funding for Franklin County’s Pre-K program – established through the Virginia Preschool Initiative – requires the county to identify and serve children who are most at-risk of academic failure.

FCPS VPI program conducts screenings with parents and children prior to acceptance.

Academic performance and social and emotional well-being, as well as environmental risk factors such as poverty, homelessness and foster care, are considered. A child with a disability and an IEP (Individualized Education Plan) will be given priority status.

The screenings are currently postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.