Prescription drug takeback is Saturday

The Rocky Mount Police Department, in partnership with the FRESH Prevention Coalition and the Drug Enforcement Administration, will host a prescription drug takeback event on Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside Walmart in Rocky Mount.

Anyone can dispose of any expired, unused or unwanted medications. Liquids, pills and patches may be disposed of; however, syringes, lancets and sharps cannot be accepted.

Last year, more than 882,000 pounds of prescription drugs were collected during the 18th National Take Back Event.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a public safety and public health issue. According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs.

The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

Anyone who is unable to attend the event but wants to dispose of unwanted medications should contact Samantha Seay, coordinator of the FRESH Prevention Coalition, at sseay@piedmontcsb.org, for a medication disposal kit.