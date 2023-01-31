Presentation, book signing are set for national monument

HARDY - Local author Penny Edwards Blue will provide a presentation and book signing of her recently published work, “A Time to Protest,’’ Leadership Lessons from My Father Who Survived the Segregated South for 99 Years.

Two, 45-minute programs are scheduled for Saturday with the first starting at 11 a.m., the second at 2 p.m.

Both are set for the Booker T. Washington National Monument Visitor Center.

“This book is a book of history - the history of America that helped shape my ancestors’ and father’s environments, along with my father’s stories of protest that helped shape mine and my siblings’ lives,’’ Blue said.

The book shares the many local stories of protest Blue’s father shared with all of his children on an on-going basis which helped to mold their work ethic, their drive for justice, education politics and to help the underserved.

The book underscores the many ways to protest: education, voting, self-respect, hard work - all that he instilled in their 10 children.

However, the main theme is standing up and speaking out for what is right.

“In order to be treated as a first-class citizen, one must act as a first-class citizen.’’ Blue said.

Blue was born in Rocky Mount and raised on a tobacco farm in Union Hall. She returned home after earning a degree in mathematics from Hampton University, a maters of business administration from Duke (N.C.) University, a certification in project management and retiring from IBM as a Delivery Project Executive.

Blue partially returned to her home to help care for her father, who was 95 at the time and who is the protagonist of her book. She published her book in February 2020 just prior to the murder of George Floyd and thesubsequent world-wide protests that followed.

Blue is a founding member of the friends of Booker T. Washington National Monument and has served as its president and vice president.

As a member of the park’s volunteer living history guild, she portrayed Jane (Booker’s mother) and is featured in the park’s orientation film, “The Measure of The Man.’’

Blue is a business owner where she utilizes her talent as a speaker, consultant and trainer. Her memory for a love of history dates to her elementary school years.

The programs are open to the public. It is free and no reservations are required

The book is available for purchase in the park’s Eastern National gift store as well as online and at other area businesses where books are sold.

For information, call (540) 721-2094.