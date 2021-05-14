Producers can apply to food assistance program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency announced that signup has reopened for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 as part of the Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative.

The initial CFAP 2 signup ended on Dec. 11, but USDA has reopened sign-up for at least 60 days, which began April 5, for producers to apply or make modifications to existing CFAP 2 applications.

CFAP 2 program provides direct financial relief to producers due to market disruptions and associated costs because of COVID-19.

“Most of the crops and livestock raised in Virginia, including many of them raised in our area, are eligible commodities for this program,” said G.B. Washburn, Jr., county executive director for FSA serving Franklin and Henry counties. “If you missed getting an application in last fall, you now have the opportunity to apply for assistance. Our staff will help you through the application process, or if you need to make any modifications to your existing application.”

Row crops, livestock, dairy, specialty crops and aquaculture, among others, are eligible for the CFAP 2, including the recent addition of pullets and turfgrass sod. Producers should visit farmers.gov/cfap to review eligible commodities and learn about the payment structure for each.