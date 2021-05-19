Proposed tower in Westlake faces backlash

Blue Ridge Towers’ proposal to construct a fixed wireless internet tower in Westlake faced pushback at the Franklin County Planning Commission’s May 11 meeting. The concerns stem from the tower’s possible impact on nearby Booker T. Washington National Monument’s viewshed.
Commission members unanimously voted to delay action on a request by Blue Ridge Towers for a special-use permit to construct a 160-foot tower on property located behind Grand Home Furnishings in Westlake to give. The delay was given to provide more time for the company to work with the national monument to work out concerns or find a new location in Westlake for the tower.
The decision came after more than an hour of discussion with Blue Ridge Towers President Anthony Smith, as well as comments from the public. Gills Creek District representative Jim Colby was one of the most vocal members opposing the towers construction at its current location.
Colby questioned Smith for several minutes at the May 11 meeting concerning the towers location and if proper procedures were followed. One major concern was if proper procedures had been followed with the State Historic Preservation Office and the Federal Communications Commission concerning the construction of towers near a national park.
Smith said other sites were considered for the tower location before choosing the current location. Several of the lots considered were too small for a tower, others were zoned incorrectly. The currently proposed site has the least amount of impact on the area, he said.
According to Smith, Blue Ridge Towers is currently working with the FCC and the State Historic Preservation Office on the potential impacts of the tower location. He said some of the work was ongoing and not yet completed, which led to the decision to delay action.
While a review process from the federal agencies is still ongoing, Smith held firm that the current proposed location of the tower was likely the best. He also questioned how much impact the tower would have on the park’s viewshed.
Power lines, the water tower in Westlake and Grand Home Furnishings can be seen from the park, Smith said. Adding a 160-foot monopine tower that resembles an evergreen tree clustered in 12 acres of forest was “pretty much a natural fit,” he said.
“Westlake needs the tower, the county needs the tower, and there is no way to make it invisible so you have to find a way to lessen the impact and that’s how we got to where we are,” Smith said.
The proposed tower in Westlake has gone through several revisions since it was first introduced nearly two years ago. The tower has been moved farther back on the 12-acre lot behind Grand Home Furnishings. Its size was also reduced from an original height of 199 feet to the currently proposed 160 feet to reduce its view from the park.
During the public hearing on the proposed tower, Booker T. Washington National Monument Superintendent Robin Snyder was one of several speakers to voice concerns about the proposed tower. Other criticism came from members of the Friends of Booker T. Washington National Monument.
Snyder said the park has stated its concern with the proposed tower location multiple times with Blue Ridge Towers. She said the company seemed set on the proposed location without considering other properties that would have less impact on the park.
“While I personally have had repeated phone calls with the president and owner of Blue Ridge Towers, Mr. Anthony Smith, it was always about how he would make this site work,” Snyder said.
Smith responded that his company has gone “above and beyond” what other tower construction companies would have done throughout the application process for the Westlake tower location. He also denied pushing the current location over any other in the Westlake area.
Following the public hearing, Colby moved to delay action on the tower proposal until next month’s meeting. It was unanimously passed by the commission.
The Westlake tower was originally slated to be operational by September to provide fixed wireless internet to residents in the surrounding community. With the delay in action May 11, the tower’s construction could be delayed as much as a month or more.