Proposed tower in Westlake faces backlash

According to Smith, Blue Ridge Towers is currently working with the FCC and the State Historic Preservation Office on the potential impacts of the tower location. He said some of the work was ongoing and not yet completed, which led to the decision to delay action.

While a review process from the federal agencies is still ongoing, Smith held firm that the current proposed location of the tower was likely the best. He also questioned how much impact the tower would have on the park’s viewshed.

Power lines, the water tower in Westlake and Grand Home Furnishings can be seen from the park, Smith said. Adding a 160-foot monopine tower that resembles an evergreen tree clustered in 12 acres of forest was “pretty much a natural fit,” he said.

“Westlake needs the tower, the county needs the tower, and there is no way to make it invisible so you have to find a way to lessen the impact and that’s how we got to where we are,” Smith said.

The proposed tower in Westlake has gone through several revisions since it was first introduced nearly two years ago. The tower has been moved farther back on the 12-acre lot behind Grand Home Furnishings. Its size was also reduced from an original height of 199 feet to the currently proposed 160 feet to reduce its view from the park.