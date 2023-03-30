Franklin County’s Office of Economic Development will be holding a community input session April 4 at the Pigg River Community Center in Rocky Mount.

The meeting is part of an ongoing effort by the office to work with the community to develop an Economic Development Strategic Plan for the county. The plan will identify short and long-range recommendations to promote balanced growth, enhance quality of life for residents and enrich the future marketability of Franklin County as a place to live, visit and invest in.

As a part of this effort there the community input session will be held to summarize findings of the initial strategic assessment and garner input from the community about future needs in business, housing, employment, etc. This presentation style meeting will be held at the Pigg River Community Center at 2410 South Main Street in Rocky Mount on April 4 at 6 p.m.

For more information on Franklin County’s Office of Economic Development Strategic Planning efforts, contact Beth Simms at 540-482-6699 or beth.simms@franklincountyva.gov.