Pumpkins and sunflowers - oh my!
Before cold weather set in, Nathan Amos, 11, and Leslie Amos, 8, enjoyed gardening with their grandpa, Bill Amos. They helped plant pumpkins and sunflowers hoping to enter them in this year’s Franklin County Agricultural Fair. However, as with many events, the fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, they still grew an approximately 200-pound pumpkin and 15-foot-tall sunflowers. The Amos family lives in Snow Creek community of Franklin County.

Topics