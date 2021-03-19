Puppy survives illness thanks to guardian angels

Puppies are most at risk for the virus and must have a series of vaccinations before being fully protected, according to veterinarian Dr. Marybeth Chaconas of Franklin County Humane Society’s Planned Pethood Clinic.

“It’s extremely contagious,” said Chaconas, who sees parvo cases about every other month. “That’s why we want them to have their vaccines.”

Because treating parvo can be expensive, the Boyds weren’t sure how much Pocket’s care would end up costing, let alone how she, a stay-at-home mother, and her husband, a landscaper, were going to pay for it.

A post that Boyd made about Pocket’s illness on the couple’s Facebook page turned out to be a godsend.

When EVS staff members would call to give the Boyds an update on Pocket’s progress, they also would let the family know when donations would come in for her care. “They would call and tell me when donations came through,” Boyd said.

One anonymous donor gave $1,900 toward Pocket’s medical costs. “We’re strangers; we’ve never met her,” Boyd said. “She just really wanted to help. Someone helped her and told her to pay it forward.”