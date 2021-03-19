Puppy survives illness thanks to guardian angels

Pocket the puppy should actually be named Lucky. The yorkie/Chihuahua mix is now recovering from what could have been a potentially fatal illness.
When Pocket fell ill in late February, owner Sarah Boyd, who has rescued and re-homed dogs most of her life, knew almost immediately what was wrong.
“I just knew it was parvo,” said Boyd, who lives with her husband, Joshua, and two children, ages 2 and 9 months, in Ferrum. “We felt so sorry for her.”
Parvo, also known as canine parvovirus, affects gastrointestinal tracts of dogs, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. Symptoms of the highly contagious—and deadly—virus include lethargy, loss of appetite, vomiting and diarrhea.
Because it was a Saturday, and most veterinarian offices had closed for the day, Boyd’s only option was to take Pocket to Emergency Veterinary Services in Roanoke, but the puppy’s prognosis was grim.
“They didn’t think she was going to make it,” recalled Boyd, who had adopted Pocket two months earlier from someone who was looking to rehome her.
“She was a very sick little puppy,” EVS CEO and veterinarian Dr. Maureen Noftsinger said of Pocket.
Parvo is one of the most common illnesses that veterinary hospitals, including EVS, see regularly. But the disease is “100% preventable” with routine vaccinations, Noftsinger added. “It’s a very simple solution to a problem before it becomes a problem.”
Puppies are most at risk for the virus and must have a series of vaccinations before being fully protected, according to veterinarian Dr. Marybeth Chaconas of Franklin County Humane Society’s Planned Pethood Clinic.
“It’s extremely contagious,” said Chaconas, who sees parvo cases about every other month. “That’s why we want them to have their vaccines.”
Because treating parvo can be expensive, the Boyds weren’t sure how much Pocket’s care would end up costing, let alone how she, a stay-at-home mother, and her husband, a landscaper, were going to pay for it.
A post that Boyd made about Pocket’s illness on the couple’s Facebook page turned out to be a godsend.
When EVS staff members would call to give the Boyds an update on Pocket’s progress, they also would let the family know when donations would come in for her care. “They would call and tell me when donations came through,” Boyd said.
One anonymous donor gave $1,900 toward Pocket’s medical costs. “We’re strangers; we’ve never met her,” Boyd said. “She just really wanted to help. Someone helped her and told her to pay it forward.”
After spending four days at EVS, Pocket was cleared to come home, and the puppy’s nearly $3,000 vet bill was paid in full.
“I still didn’t believe it,” Boyd said. “To me, that’s just unbelievable.”
Boyd said she’s grateful not only for that anonymous donor, but also to the many others who donated, including for her friends Sharon Wimbish of Bassett and Jannie Fitzgerald of Racine.
“It made a difference, and we truly appreciate all the donations big and small,” Boyd said.
In the future, Boyd said she definitely will pay it forward should she encounter someone in the same predicament and others should, too.
“You never know when you’ll be in that spot,” she said. “If you can help someone, do it.”