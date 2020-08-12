Radio DJ moves from Rocky Mount to Smith Mountain Lake

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE - With WSLK 880 AM temporarily off the air, a new radio station is trying to make an impact at Smith Mountain Lake. James “Big Jim” Shively’s Outsider Radio can be found online and will soon be hitting the airwaves.
Outsider Radio has been online for the past four years, broadcast from Shively’s home in Rocky Mount. He recently moved to the lake where he plans to continue his online broadcast while adding a small AM transmitter.
Shively runs the station out of his home just a short distance from Westlake off Scruggs Road. He chooses the playlist and also acts as a DJ for the station, providing local news and weather, as well as hosting a nightly show — “Big Jim’s Big Jamz.”
During the show, Shively plays a variety of music, takes calls and even has guest interviews. He has interviewed several bands over the years, as well as other famous guests such as Eddie Deezen from the movie “Grease.”
Outsider Radio plays music from the 60s, 70s, 80s and some 90s that includes funk, heavy metal, punk and similar genres. Shively also said he likes to play songs that are “deep cuts” from well-known albums instead of just playing the most famous songs.
“There are some overlooked gems in these collections,” Shively said. “It’s like a deep cut classic rock format.”
Shively is no stranger to music. Originally from Ferrum, he left after graduating high school in 1996 and moved to Nashville. While there he worked in a local record store and eventually got a job as a roadie for a band. He later joined the music scene as a bass player for the singer Kara Clark and later for the band Across Tundras and participated in three U.S. tours.
After years of touring, Shively returned home a few years ago and started getting into radio working with several local stations. He started his radio show at Radio Free Roanoke 95.7 FM in Roanoke and still continues the program while now running his own station.
In his move to the lake, Shively said he doesn’t want to take the place of WSLK 880 AM since the two formats are different.
WSLK has been off the air for several weeks now. According to a email from Tim Ernandes, WSLK’s operation manager, the station lost its lease on the property where the antenna was located. Due to that, the station has gone silent until he can make other arrangements for the antenna.
Shively is optimistic Ernandes will have his station back up and running soon. He added he is hopeful he can share in participating in local events like WSLK has done in the past.
“I can participate in any kind of events here,” Shively said. “I would like to get more involved.”
For more information or to listen to Outsider Radio, go to www.wbjrradio.weebly.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/365WBJR/.
