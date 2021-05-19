Raffle tickets for limited edition print on sale

Tickets are on sale now for a chance to win a signed and numbered print by artist Carol Yopp to be given away July 3 by Franklin County Historical Society.

The print, from the original “The Law Won — Sometimes,” is a limited edition giclee donated by Yopp as a fundraiser and to support Franklin County’s moonshine heritage. It is the second of only 25 printed.

Yopp’s original painting is on display at Franklin County Public Library in Rocky Mount through May. It was painted from a photograph that is part of the Library of Congress collection. The picture is believed to have been taken in the southwestern area of the county between 1926 and 1928. The provenance is no longer available.

Yopp painted from a poster-size reproduction of the photograph on display in the Coke & Shine Exposition annex of Franklin County History Museum. This reproduction once hung in the old Shoney’s Restaurant on Williamson Road, Roanoke. It is on loan to the Historical Society by history collector Doug Stegall. The original photograph is reprinted in Jess Carr’s book, “The Second Oldest Profession.”