Rally held for Franklin County voters
Rally held for Franklin County voters

The Caravan for Justice rally that began at Mary Elizabeth Park and ended at the Pigg River Community Center was held Saturday. Speakers included Bernadette Lark (from left), Eddie Seay, Henry Turnage, Sesheida Young, Brenda Coles, Melody Villaneuva and Martin Jeffrey (not pictured). Because of COVID-19, the event, organized by Turnage and Franklin County Voters Matter, was changed from a silent march to a vehicle caravan in an effort to rally Franklin County voters and in support of moving the Confederate statue from the property of the Franklin County courthouse.

