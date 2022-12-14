 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
READING A CHRISTMAS CLASSIC

Rocky Mount Elementary School principal Matt Dunbar, dressed in Christmas attire, reads the holiday classic “Twas the Night Before Christmas’’ to children who attended a Pancake Breakfast at the school Saturday morning. The breakfast was staged by the school’s Parent Teacher Organization (PTO).

 Steven Marsh

