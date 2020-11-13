 Skip to main content
Realtor donates box truck to Moneta nonprofit
With the donated truck are Jane Winters (from left), LCM executive director; Deb Beran, Deb Beran Properties, Inc.; and Mark Oliver, LCM warehouse manager.

 Submitted photo

Lake Christian Ministries in Moneta recently received a donated box truck from Deb Beran Properties, Re/Max Lakefront Realty.

The truck, valued at $4,500, will serve as a transport vehicle for Lake Christian Ministries to pick up food supplies at Feeding Southwest Virginia and overstock food at partnering grocery stores.

“We are thrilled with the generous donation from Deb Beran Properties. Our drivers have borrowed this vehicle multiple times over the years to accommodate large load pick-ups at Feeding America in Salem,” said Jane Winters, executive director, Lake Christian Ministries.

