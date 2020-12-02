Recreation park adds holiday cheer

Franklin County Parks and Recreation has been spreading holiday cheer with its drive-thru lights display.

“We think people are really liking it,” Nikki Custer, the department’s athletics and aquatics manager, said of the half-mile Land of Lights display at the Franklin County Recreation Park in the Sontag community. “It keeps growing.”

Based on comments posted to the Land of Lights event page on Facebook, it’s been a hit since opening on Thanksgiving Day.

“Tonight we took our 3 grandchildren on a ride through the Christmas lights display at the rec park. We all loved it! Great job,” one reviewer wrote last week. “Some folks have worked very hard to provide a festive and beautiful display for us.”

Custer said it wasn’t until recently that the department knew how big the display would be or if it would happen at all.

“We wanted to do something that wouldn’t get shut down by COVID,” she said. “And we wanted to bring joy to people that could be done safely.”

Planning for the lights display kicked into high gear after youth basketball was officially canceled for the winter, Custer said. “It was only about two weeks ago, we found out we weren’t going to be able to have basketball.”