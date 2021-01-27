Registration opens for COVID-19 vaccine's phase 1b

The Virginia Department of Health’s West Piedmont Health District is registering residents who are in group 1b for the COVID-19 vaccine.
To register for the vaccine, visit redcap.vdh.virginia.gov/redcap/surveys/?s=N83JNH4PN9. Paper copies also are available at the health departments in Rocky Mount, Martinsville and Stuart, as well as in public libraries, municipal buildings and chambers of commerce at Smith Mountain Lake and Martinsville.
Registering for the vaccine only indicates a person’s interest in receiving the vaccine when vaccines become available and is not an appointment for getting the vaccine, according to the VDH website.
Phase 1b includes frontline essential workers, people age 65 and older, people between age 16 and 64 with a high-risk medical condition or disability that increases their risk of severe illness from COVID-19, as well as as people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps, according to VDH.
Because there is a shortage of the vaccine, VDH has prioritized frontline essential workers based on job roles as follows: first responders (police, fire, hazmat), corrections and homeless shelter workers, child care workers (K-12 teachers and staff of public and private schools), food and agriculture (including veterinarians), manufacturing, grocery store workers, public transit workers, mail carriers (U.S. Postal Service and private) and government officials.
Last Friday, VDH, in partnership with Franklin County Public Safety, Carilion Clinic and Harvester Performance Center, held a closed clinic to vaccinate phase 1b frontline workers, according to Nancy Bell, public information officer and population health manager of the West Piedmont Health District.
“In total, 453 individuals were vaccinated,” Bell wrote in an email Monday afternoon.
By late Monday afternoon, Bell told the Martinsville Bulletin that about 18,000 people had signed up to receive their first shots.
At press time, 497,581 people have been given at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health website. There have been 71,459 people fully vaccinated across Virginia.
In the West Piedmont Health District, 2,947 doses have been administered with 173 people fully vaccinated in Franklin County. In Henry County, 2,252 doses were administered with 268 people fully vaccinated. In Martinsville, 35 doses were admininstered with two people fully vaccinated, and 423 doses were given in Patrick County, with 25 people fully vaccinated.
Virginia Department of Health reported 3,206 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 103 hospitalizations and 32 deaths.
Cases in Virginia topped 483,326 this week. The state reports 20,860 hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the state’s total deaths to 6,174.