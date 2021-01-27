Registration opens for COVID-19 vaccine's phase 1b

The Virginia Department of Health’s West Piedmont Health District is registering residents who are in group 1b for the COVID-19 vaccine.

To register for the vaccine, visit redcap.vdh.virginia.gov/redcap/surveys/?s=N83JNH4PN9. Paper copies also are available at the health departments in Rocky Mount, Martinsville and Stuart, as well as in public libraries, municipal buildings and chambers of commerce at Smith Mountain Lake and Martinsville.

Registering for the vaccine only indicates a person’s interest in receiving the vaccine when vaccines become available and is not an appointment for getting the vaccine, according to the VDH website.

Phase 1b includes frontline essential workers, people age 65 and older, people between age 16 and 64 with a high-risk medical condition or disability that increases their risk of severe illness from COVID-19, as well as as people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps, according to VDH.