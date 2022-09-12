 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
REMEMBERING 9-1-1

REMEMBERING 9-1-1

First responders from the Rocky Mount Volunteer Fire Department, Rocky Mount Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office march together through the downtown area Saturday in memory of those who lost their lives or had their lives forever changed by the events of September 11, 2001 in New York City, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania.  This year marks the 21st anniversary of the terrorists attacks.

 Steven Marsh

