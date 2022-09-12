REMEMBERING 9-1-1
- Steven Marsh
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Six candidates are competing for three seats on the Rocky Mount Town Council.
The Blue Ridge Fire & EMS Academy recently produced 14 more graduates who will hopefully help fill understaffed local agencies.
With government assistance programs being phased out, Carilion said it will likely see a loss in its operating income, or profits, for the current fiscal year.
Some worry that the pipeline's protective coating has weakened as the project keeps getting delayed.
Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital on Wednesday relaxed some visitor restrictions imposed Aug. 31 due to rising levels of community positivit…
The Rocky Mount Department of Motor Vehicles Customer Service Center closed Sept. 1 for an interior renovation and will reopen to the public S…
Hospitalizations have risen since April and haven't shown any significant decline since reaching about 800 in early August.
Octavius Z. Cooke, 25, of Rocky Mount was killed in an early morning shooting Sunday on 10 Street NW, city police said.
Lawmakers failed to agree on a judge for the State Corporation Commission, but fired salvos in next winter's battle over abortion.
At the time of her passing, Queen Elizabeth is reported to have had four dogs.