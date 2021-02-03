Renew Active now available at Franklin County Family YMCA

The Franklin County Family YMCA announced last week it has partnered with UnitedHealthcare to offer Renew Active, UnitedHealthcare’s Medicare fitness program for mind and body.

This program is available to people enrolled in most Medicare Advantage plans. Renew Active offers access to both the Rocky Mount and Smith Mountain lake YMCA locations at no additional cost.

“We’re so excited to offer a new membership option to our community. Renew Active provides eligible community members with access to either of our YMCA locations at no cost! Plan holders of Medicare Advantage Plans and Supplement Plans insured by UnitedHealthcare Insurance can use the Renew Active program. Eligible members can use all the services that are part of a standard Y membership,” says Jessica Thomason, branch director.

For more information on this and other membership programs at the Franklin County YMCA, contact Jessica Thomason at 489-9622 or jthomason@franklincountyymca.org.