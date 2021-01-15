Reopening plan on schedule despite pleas to wait until after vaccinations

The Franklin County School Board stuck to a plan to hold in-person instruction for all grades four days a week starting Jan. 26, despite pleas made at Monday night’s regular meeting by county high school teachers concerned about significant health risks.
“Please delay the return to full instruction in our schools until your Franklin County teachers have had an opportunity to be vaccinated,” said Shannon Brooks, a Franklin County High School teacher who also has a junior in the school. The county is averaging 35 new COVID-19 cases per day, she said. “Please don’t ask me to choose between my health and my kids.”
“This board’s refusal to follow VDH [Virginia Deparment of Health] safety guidelines is contrary to your discrimination policy concerning age and health of your high risk students and staff,” said high school teacher Theresa Trexler.
“Our county has had 25 deaths and our positivity rate is well above the state average,” Trexler said. “This plan is forcing some of our high risk staff and parents to make difficult decisions in order to protect themselves and their families.”
“The current pandemic in our area is at an all time high, and you have voted to send all students back together into enclosed, confined classrooms,” said Kim Ellis, a high school teacher with a sophomore and senior at the school. “We can all finish safely together by just holding tight for four to eight more weeks. It would be disturbingly ironic to lose a member of our community because we were not willing to dig deep and work hard and hang in there near the end of this adversity.”
During the district’s first full semester under COVID-19 conditions, Franklin County Public Schools offered all-virtual learning to households that made that choice, and a hybrid schedule that had students attending two days a week for families preferring in-person classes. Both options have proven unpopular.
Since at least July, nearly every parent, teacher, staff member or student who has spoken at a school board meeting about Franklin County’s plans to prevent the spread of of COVID-19 in the school system has slammed board members for being overly cautious and begged them to open schools more fully. Complaints have included that teachers are stretched past their limits and students aren’t keeping up with their work, falling irrevocably behind in their grades.
On Nov. 9, the board voted unanimously voted to adopt the four-day plan, with students spaced 3 feet apart where possible instead of the 6 feet recommended by the VDH. Gills Creek District Representative Jon Atchue has since voiced regret for his vote at that meeting, repeatedly stating that he thinks the plan is unsafe.
When the school system offered the option to return to classrooms four days a week, about half of the families who had originally chosen all-virtual instruction applied to switch to in-person learning.
Monday, the teachers did have allies among the board members. Member-at-large Penny Blue called the school board’s decision to shift to the American Association of Pediatrics guidelines of keeping a distance of 3 feet or more between desks a “blunder.”
“It’s ironic we’re talking about going back to 3 feet,” Atchue said. “We put a new CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] video up on our website that says 6 feet.”
Atchue and Blue put up for vote three different adjustments to the reopening plan that would have added more precautions and kept classes virtual longer. Each proposed revision was defeated by a 5-3 vote.
Only Union Hall District Representative P.D. Hambrick joined with Atchue and Blue for the first two votes. Only Vice Chairman Jeff Worley joined them for the final vote.
Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs offered a proposal for reopening in stages, with grades K-3 starting Jan. 26, grades 4-7 starting two weeks later if COVID case numbers improve, and grades 8-12 starting two weeks after that if numbers improve more. “In the meantime, hopefully we would have begun the vaccination program,” Cobbs said.
Cobbs stated that she preferred all grades returning to four days on Jan. 26, but she offered that proposal in case the board decided to be more cautious.
“If we could bring our students back, I would prefer for our students to come back,” she said. “I would not prefer for all of our students to go 100% virtual. If we can bring the students back in phases, it might work as well.”
Atchue, Blue and Worley modified Cobbs’ proposal into the final plan that failed.
Outside the meeting, the three teachers said that advocates who want to hold off on wider reopening until after vaccinations are done have been sending emails to board members, and they are frustrated that their point of view is not being heard.
Students eat breakfast and lunch in classrooms without their masks on, which will increase the risks of contagion once the full student population returns and desks are moved closer. Even under the hybrid schedule, “my room has never been 6 feet apart,” said Trexler.
“It is my feeling there is a lot more support for not returning to in-person learning full time than is being acknowledged,” Ellis wrote in an email Tuesday.