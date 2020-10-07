Republican candidates rally at Smith Mountain Lake

“They have decided now is the time to go full Socialist left,” Gade said. He cited current calls to defund the police as one of the polices that he is against.

“If there is a more absurd, evil public policy idea than defunding the police, I don’t know what it is,” Gade said.

While Gade is currently behind in his race against Sen. Mark Warner, according to many recent polls, he asked those attending the Sept. 30 event to continue to give their support.

“This is a winnable race, y’all,” Gade said.

Good echoed the importance of this year’s election when he arrived at the stage to speak. He called it the “most important election of our lifetime.”

Good is currently running a tight race against Democratic challenger Cameron Webb. The two are running to take the seat of Denver Riggleman who lost the Republican nomination to Good at the party’s district convention held earlier this year.

Good touted Trump’s record during his nearly four years as president as one of the main issues on this November’s ballot. He said Trump as president moved 5.6 million people off of food stamps, 2.4 million out of poverty and dropped unemployment to historic lows.