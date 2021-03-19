 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reservations open for socially distanced egg hunts
0 comments

Reservations open for socially distanced egg hunts

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Franklin County Parks & Recreation is taking reservations from parents to bring an Easter bunny and an egg hunt to children around the county, according to a news release from the department.

Reservations are being accepted for outdoor, socially distanced egg hunts during the week of March 29 through April 3. Parents may call the “Bunny Line” at 483-9667, between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, to reserve a time during that week.

Volunteers are still needed to serve half or whole days as bunnies and assistants during that week. To volunteer or for more information, contact Zack Brooks at 483-9238.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Elliot Page Reflects on His Gender Identity Journey

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Land and home transfers

The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in January (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics