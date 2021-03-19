Reservations open for socially distanced egg hunts

Franklin County Parks & Recreation is taking reservations from parents to bring an Easter bunny and an egg hunt to children around the county, according to a news release from the department.

Reservations are being accepted for outdoor, socially distanced egg hunts during the week of March 29 through April 3. Parents may call the “Bunny Line” at 483-9667, between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, to reserve a time during that week.

Volunteers are still needed to serve half or whole days as bunnies and assistants during that week. To volunteer or for more information, contact Zack Brooks at 483-9238.