Restaurant's general manager receives accolades

Although it wasn’t his first time to be recognized as an outstanding general manager for McDonald’s, Kenny Waters, general manager of the McDonald’s in Rocky Mount, expressed his surprise and appreciation at a small ceremony at the restaurant last Wednesday morning.
A specially made cake, cupcakes and a bunch of balloons added to the celebration. Among those who attended the ceremony were Buddy Haithcock, franchise business partner, and Doug Nunn, operations associate for the McDonald’s Corporation.
The designation recognizes the top 10% of Virginia’s and North Carolina’s McDonald’s general managers in the Atlantic Coast Cooperative. With about 400 McDonald’s restaurants in the co-op, Haithcock said, “This is really awesome. We appreciate what he does to uphold the brand McDonald’s consistently.”
Amanda Rucker, McDonald’s of Rocky Mount’s owner and operator, nominated Waters for the honor.
“I nominated Kenny for his passion to take care of his employees and his customers,” Rucker said. “Even in a pandemic, Kenny is always forward-thinking to make sure customers and crew are safe and cared for.”
Rucker noted that as soon as the pandemic struck, Waters was working to step up the drive-thru and mobile order and pay services.
In accepting a plaque and jacket from McDonald’s’ leaders, Waters was quick to share the credit. “It’s a team effort,” he said. “We’re like family here.”
He also shared a quotation from McDonald’s founder Ray Kroc: “None of us is as good as all of us.”
Waters started working for McDonald’s in Emporia when he was 16 years old in maintenance on the weekends. After high school, he left the corporation but then went back to work for McDonald’s in Virginia Beach when he was 23.
It was at a McDonald’s in Virginia Beach on McDonald’s Avenue where he met his wife, Beth. She had come from another McDonald’s in the area to get ice for her restaurant. She worked for McDonald’s for years until becoming a nurse.
In 2019, Rucker bought out the Rocky Mount McDonald’s from her parents, Larry and Donna McCarty, who had owned two of the restaurants in Virginia Beach before buying the Rocky Mount restaurant in 1993. Waters began working for the McCartys in 1989 and came with them in 1993 to manage the Rocky Mount restaurant.
Including rebuilding, remodeling and negotiating through the pandemic, Waters has seen a lot of changes in the local restaurant. To be an outstanding general manager he said it takes realizing he can’t do everything by himself. He’s a proponent of training and delegating.
“The more they [employees] know makes my job easier,” he said, adding that he encourages employees to take initiative.
In addition to Waters, Haithcock also had praise for the restaurant. “This restaurant consistently delivers day in and day out what the customers want and they have for years.”