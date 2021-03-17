Restaurant's general manager receives accolades

He also shared a quotation from McDonald’s founder Ray Kroc: “None of us is as good as all of us.”

Waters started working for McDonald’s in Emporia when he was 16 years old in maintenance on the weekends. After high school, he left the corporation but then went back to work for McDonald’s in Virginia Beach when he was 23.

It was at a McDonald’s in Virginia Beach on McDonald’s Avenue where he met his wife, Beth. She had come from another McDonald’s in the area to get ice for her restaurant. She worked for McDonald’s for years until becoming a nurse.

In 2019, Rucker bought out the Rocky Mount McDonald’s from her parents, Larry and Donna McCarty, who had owned two of the restaurants in Virginia Beach before buying the Rocky Mount restaurant in 1993. Waters began working for the McCartys in 1989 and came with them in 1993 to manage the Rocky Mount restaurant.

Including rebuilding, remodeling and negotiating through the pandemic, Waters has seen a lot of changes in the local restaurant. To be an outstanding general manager he said it takes realizing he can’t do everything by himself. He’s a proponent of training and delegating.

“The more they [employees] know makes my job easier,” he said, adding that he encourages employees to take initiative.