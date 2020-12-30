Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors appoints agents to board

At a Dec. 11 installation ceremony, Walter Grewe, with Wainwright & Company, was inducted to serve a second term as president of the Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors for 2021.

Ashley Donahue, also of Wainwright & Company, was inducted as president-elect, and Meg Smith, of MKB Realtors, was named vice president.

New directors were installed for 2021, including Dana Berenbaum of MKB Realtors, Cathie Daniel of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Smith Mountain Lake Real Estate, Jay Kilby of ReMax All Stars, Julie Kingery of Mountain to Lake Realty and Todd Wampler of Century 21 Wampler Realty.