Roanoke Valley Gives exceeds fundraising goal
Roanoke Valley Gives exceeds fundraising goal

Roanoke Valley Gives, the annual one-day fundraiser that helped raise money for more than 140 area nonprofits, exceeded this year’s $900,000 goal, according to a news release from Kaitlyn Van Buskirk of the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia.

This year’s 24-hour fundraiser collected $1,148,668, a more than a 60% increase over last year, Van Buskirk said in the release.

“Today demonstrated that serious events that distance ourselves from others can also be a rallying cry to come together in a marvelous way,” said Alan Ronk, CEO and president of the Community Foundation. “We are humbled by the community’s generosity.”

More than 4,500 donors contributed during the sixth annual event.

Roanoke Catholic School was the top charity, raising more than $154,000. Lake Christian Ministries came in second place, raising $73,855.

More than a dozen charities that serve Franklin County participated in the event and raised the following:

Children’s Assistive Technology Service: $15,410

Disability Rights & Resource Center: $390

Franklin County Family YMCA: $4,660

Franklin County Humane Society/Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center: $8,395

Franklin County Perinatal Education Center: $200

Free Clinic of Franklin County: $3,975

Healing Strides of VA: $15,285

Phoebe Needles Center Inc.: $1,350

Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue: $10,665

SML Good Neighbors Inc.: $13,310

Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center: $8,890

Stepping Stone Mission of Franklin County: $2,000

The Agape Center: $9,000

The Faith Network of Franklin County: $5,000

United Way of Roanoke Valley: $4,350

