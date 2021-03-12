Roanoke Valley Gives exceeds fundraising goal

Roanoke Valley Gives, the annual one-day fundraiser that helped raise money for more than 140 area nonprofits, exceeded this year’s $900,000 goal, according to a news release from Kaitlyn Van Buskirk of the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia.

This year’s 24-hour fundraiser collected $1,148,668, a more than a 60% increase over last year, Van Buskirk said in the release.

“Today demonstrated that serious events that distance ourselves from others can also be a rallying cry to come together in a marvelous way,” said Alan Ronk, CEO and president of the Community Foundation. “We are humbled by the community’s generosity.”

More than 4,500 donors contributed during the sixth annual event.

Roanoke Catholic School was the top charity, raising more than $154,000. Lake Christian Ministries came in second place, raising $73,855.

More than a dozen charities that serve Franklin County participated in the event and raised the following:

Children’s Assistive Technology Service: $15,410

Disability Rights & Resource Center: $390

Franklin County Family YMCA: $4,660