Roanoke Valley Gives is March 10

Roanoke Valley Gives, a 24-hour fundraiser for area nonprofits, is set to begin at midnight March 10.

Now in its sixth year, the online fundraiser, organized by the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia, has helped raise more than $3 million for nonprofits throughout Southwest Virginia.

This year, there are more than 140 nonprofits participating, including more than a dozen that serve Franklin County. The Community Foundation has set a collective goal to generate $900,000 for participating nonprofits.

While the fundraising tally officially begins at midnight March 10, donations are being accepted now. Throughout the 24-hour event, nonprofits can receive additional monetary prizes from the Community Foundation as well.

Participating charities that serve Franklin County include:

Children Assistive Technology Service

Disability Rights & Resource Center

Franklin County Family YMCA

Franklin County Humane Society/Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center

Franklin County Perinatal Education Center

Free Clinic of Franklin County