Roanoke Valley Gives is March 10

Roanoke Valley Gives, a 24-hour fundraiser for area nonprofits, is set to begin at midnight March 10.
Now in its sixth year, the online fundraiser, organized by the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia, has helped raise more than $3 million for nonprofits throughout Southwest Virginia.
This year, there are more than 140 nonprofits participating, including more than a dozen that serve Franklin County. The Community Foundation has set a collective goal to generate $900,000 for participating nonprofits.
While the fundraising tally officially begins at midnight March 10, donations are being accepted now. Throughout the 24-hour event, nonprofits can receive additional monetary prizes from the Community Foundation as well.
Participating charities that serve Franklin County include:
Children Assistive Technology Service
Disability Rights & Resource Center
Franklin County Family YMCA
Franklin County Humane Society/Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center
Franklin County Perinatal Education Center
Free Clinic of Franklin County
Healing Strides of VA
Lake Christian Ministries
Phoebe Needles Center Inc.
Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue
SML Good Neighbors Inc.
Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center
Stepping Stone Mission of Franklin County
The Agape Center
The Faith Network of Franklin County
United Way of Roanoke Valley
Donations can be made until 11:59 p.m. March 10 at www.rvgives.org.