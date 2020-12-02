Rocky Mount agency spreads holiday kindness

One Rocky Mount insurance company has created a way to spread kindness throughout the community during the holiday season.

"Holley Insurance wants to close out this tough year with some fun and easy ways to spread kindness throughout our community - and reward our neighbors for doing it," according to a Nov. 30 news release from the agency.

With the release, the company included a 20-item checklist of ways to spread kindness, including supporting a local business, dropping off supplies to an animal shelter, ordering takeout from a local restaurant and sending a holiday card to a nursing home.

Once an item is completed on the checklist, participants can take a photo of completing the task and post it to social media for a chance to win a gift card.

"Every item that you complete (and you share your photo with us) gives you another entry into the contest," the news release said. "Complete all 20 items and share all 20 photos and you would be entered to win the contest 20 times!"

The contest began Dec. 1 and continues through Dec. 20, according to the release with winners drawn the following day, the release said.

More information, including the checklist, is available on the Holley Insurance Facebook page.