Rocky Mount home sees boxwood blight

Long-distance spread can be the result of animal movement, movement of infected plant materials or landscaping tools. The spores can also attach to clothing, shoes and other personal items during visits of contaminated sites.

Homeowners who notice their boxwood showing signs of sickness, not looking bright or that have dying foliage, should contact the extension office.

They should not bring samples of boxwood into the office.

Never assume a healthy-looking boxwood is free of blight. Infected plants may not show any symptoms for some time, which is why it is important to set up a weekly monitoring plan.

What happens next if boxwood blight is found?

n The first step is to prevent further infection and contamination. Do not cut down or dig up infected plants and place them next to the road for the town to pick up as yard waste. This yard waste is mulched and given away, which can quickly spread the problem throughout the county even faster.